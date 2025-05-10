Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Saturday that Winston (knee) isn't ready to practice in full at rookie minicamp but will be on the practice field, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Winston missed most of the 2024 season due to a right ACL injury but progressed enough in his recovery to run the 40-yard dash at Penn State's pro day, with Tennessee selecting him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Callahan called Winston "limited" to start rookie minicamp, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, so mandatory minicamp in June may be the next significant chance he'll have to notably increase his on-field activity level.