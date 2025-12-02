Winston posted eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Titans' 25-3 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Seven of Winston's eight total tackles came in the first half, which was highlighted by his 10-yard sack of Trevor Lawrence during the Jaguars' first offensive drive. It was the first sack of Winston's NFL career, and the rookie third-rounder has played every single defensive snap in the three games since the Week 10 bye, accumulating 24 tackles (13 solo) over that span.