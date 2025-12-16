Titans' Kevin Winston: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans placed Winston (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Winston suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of l;ast Sunday's loss to the 49ers and was unable to return to the contest. With the movement to IR, the slot cornerback's season is done, as the four-week minimum period will include the end of the regular season. Marcus Harris will likely finish out the season as the slot cornerback for the Titans' defense.
