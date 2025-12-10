Winston logged five tackles (four solo), including two tackles for a loss, and two pass defenses during the Titans' 31-29 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Winston was one of six Titans defenders to play all 69 defensive snaps Sunday, and he was credited with his first two pass defenses of the year. The rookie third-rounder has stepped into a larger role on defense since the Titans' Week 10 bye, and over his last four games he has accumulated 29 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks.