Titans' Kevin Winston: Sidelined as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Winston appeared to be on the wrong side of questionable entering Sunday despite practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. He has been sidelined by the same hamstring issue all season.
