Titans' Kevin Winston: Unlikely to play in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday in Houston.
Winston was a limited participant at practice for all three of the team's sessions this week, but he'll ultimately be forced to miss a fourth game in a row with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Quandre Diggs will continue to see an increase in workload against the Texans.
