Winston (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie third-rounder was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury, and he'll have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL regular-season debut. Quandre Diggs will continue to serve in a rotational role in the secondary behind Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods and Roger McCreary while Winston is sidelined.