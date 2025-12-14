Titans' Kevin Winston: Won't return vs. San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Winston sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter, and he will be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game as a result. Marcus Harris, Micah Robinson and Kaiir Elam are all candidates for more defensive snaps in Winston's absence.
