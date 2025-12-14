default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Winston (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Winston sustained a hamstring injury in the first quarter, and he will be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game as a result. Marcus Harris, Micah Robinson and Kaiir Elam are all candidates for more defensive snaps in Winston's absence.

More News