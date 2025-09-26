default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zeitler (biceps) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against Houston.

Zeitler was a full participant at practice Friday, leaving behind the biceps injury that forced him to miss the team's Week 3 loss to the Colts. The 35-year-old will be back in his starting role at right guard versus the Texans.

More News