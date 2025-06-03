Titans coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that the team is taking it slow with Zeitler (hamstring) during offseason work, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Callahan pointed out that Zeitler is a known commodity as a 35-year-old veteran, and the Titans don't need to see much of him during padless practices. Zeitler missed the Lions' divisional-round loss to the Commanders back in January after he was injured in the Week 18 regular-season finale. Zeitler will man right guard in Tennessee this coming season after inking a one-year, $9 million deal.