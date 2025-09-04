Titans' Kevin Zeitler: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zeitler (hamstring) wasn't on the Titans' injury report Wednesday.
Zeitler picked up a hamstring injury earlier this summer that caused him to miss time during training camp but is now healthy again. He will now serve as Tennessee's starting right guard for Sunday's matchup versus the Broncos after having signed with the team in March.
