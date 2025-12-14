Titans' Kevin Zeitler: Will play Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zeitler (biceps) is active for Sunday's matchup in San Francisco.
Though Zeitler didn't practice Friday due to a groin injury, he's going to be able to take the field Sunday. He should take on his usual role as the Titans' starting right guard.
