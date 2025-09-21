Zeitler is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a biceps injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Zeitler managed to log a limited practice Thursday but was a DNP on Wednesday and Friday due to a biceps injury that he picked up during the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Rams. Blake Hance will likely serve as the Titans' starting right guard due to Zeitler's injury. Zeitler's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 28.