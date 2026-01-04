site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Kevin Zeitler: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Zeitler (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Zeitler sustained the injury in the first half and will not return. Jackson Slater will take over at right guard for the rest of Sunday's game.
