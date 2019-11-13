Titans' Khari Blasingame: Heads to Tennessee
The Titans signed Blasingame to the active roster Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Blasingame was toiling on the Vikings' practice squad, and the Titans came knocking after waiving Rod Smith on Tuesday. The undrafted rookie will return to his college town, as he rushed for 957 yards and 15 touchdowns for Vanderbilt over three seasons. The 23-year-old could make his NFL debut as the top fullback Nov. 24 against the Jaguars.
