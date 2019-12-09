Blasingame did not record a carry but did haul in both of his targets for 47 yards in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Blasingame notably worked ahead of Dion Lewis, recording the first of his two receptions on the team's opening drive. While he didn't manage another reception until the third quarter, he broke off big gains of 24 and 23 yards respectively. Given the workhorse nature of Derrick Henry and the limited pass volume in the Titans' offense, Blasingame isn't likely to do anything more than further dent Dion Lewis' status on the depth chart.