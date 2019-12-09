Titans' Khari Blasingame: Impact in passing game
Blasingame did not record a carry but did haul in both of his targets for 47 yards in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.
Blasingame notably worked ahead of Dion Lewis, recording the first of his two receptions on the team's opening drive. While he didn't manage another reception until the third quarter, he broke off big gains of 24 and 23 yards respectively. Given the workhorse nature of Derrick Henry and the limited pass volume in the Titans' offense, Blasingame isn't likely to do anything more than further dent Dion Lewis' status on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...