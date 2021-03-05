The Titans signed Blasingame to a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chroniclereports.
Blasingame suited up in all but one game with the Titans during the 2020 campaign. Contributing as both a blocker on offense and a special-teams asset, the fullback caught four of his five targets for 39 yards during his 2020 season and will look to build on that number in the upcoming year.
