Blasingame will be placed on the COVID-19 Reserve list Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The 24-year-old fielded only one offensive touch between Weeks 1 and 3, though he has garnered 20-plus percent of the offensive snaps over each of Tennessee's past two games while serving as the starting fullback. With the Titans' Week 4 matchup against Pittsburgh already having been postponed until Oct. 25 because of concerns over COVID-19, Blasingame has a chance to avoid missing time so long as he can post consecutive negative tests between now and Tennessee's Week 5 matchup against the Bills.