Blasingame played 44 offensive snaps but did not touch the ball in three playoff games.

The 23-year-old saw similar usage in six regular-season games after being signed to the 53-man roster in mid-November, though he did see minor involvement in the passing game with four catches for 54 yards. Blasingame remains under contract for 2020, but his reserve role and $585,000 salary don't provide much roster security.