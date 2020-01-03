Blasingame hauled in his lone target for seven yards in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Blasingame played 26 total snaps, 13 of which came on offense. However, that playing time produced only one target, with Derrick Henry continuing to dominate touches out of the backfield. Blasingame remains under contract with the team through 2020 and is currently set to make $585,000, however he'll likely be in competition for his roster spot throughout training camp.