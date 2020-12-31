Fulton (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury reports, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It's unclear why Fulton missed last week's loss to the Packers, but it doesn't appear that issue will keep him out of the lineup for the season finale against Houston. The rookie second-rounder hasn't played since Week 7. With Adoree' Jackson (knee) back in the swing of things and trade-acquisition Desmond King covering the slot, Fulton may not have a consistent role in Tennessee's defense moving forward.