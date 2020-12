Fulton (knee) will need to be activated by Tuesday to avoid being shut down for the year, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tuesday marks three weeks since Fulton returned to practice, and if he isn't activated, he'll remain on IR for the rest of the year. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team will have to make a decision, hinting that the rookie's recovery hasn't gone as planned. Even if he is activated, Fulton may not be ready to face the Lions in Week 15.