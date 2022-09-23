Fulton (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Friday and carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Las Vegas, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A hamstring injury kept Fulton out of Week 2 and limited his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, but it appears he has now fully recovered. He played 100 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 1 and should return to a similar level of participation Sunday versus a Raiders offense featuring Davante Adams and Darren Waller.