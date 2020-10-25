Fulton (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

After being deemed inactive for Tennessee's Week 5 matchup against the Bills, Fulton retook the field last Sunday against Houston and garnered 79 percent of the defensive workload. With Fulton having suffered an in-game injury against Pittsburgh, Chris Jackson and Tye Smith will be in line for snaps at cornerback as long as the second-round rookie is unable to return to action.