Fulton (groin) is questionable to return against the Eagles on Sunday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fulton sustained a groin injury at some point in the first half, though the nature of this issue is still unclear. The third-year cornerback has played nearly every defensive snap when healthy this season, logging 42 tackles, five passes defended and an interception over nine games. With Fulton sidelined, Roger McCreary, Terrance Mitchell and Tre Avery will serve as Tennessee's only available cornerbacks against Philadelphia.