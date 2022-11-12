Fulton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Fulton collected four tackles and two passes defended while playing every defensive snap during last Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs, though he popped up as a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. The third-year cornerback then missed practice Thursday before returning in a limited fashion during Friday's sessions, so it will be worth monitoring his status in Sunday's final active/inactive list. While Fulton's ability to work his way back into practice is encouraging, it's possible that Terrance Mitchell and Tre Avery may be called upon to play bigger roles against Denver.