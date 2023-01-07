Fulton (groin) has been ruled active for Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
Fulton has missed the last four games while dealing with a groin injury, though he'll return heading into this win-or-go-home Week 18 contest. The 24-year-old should reprise his starting cornerback role opposite Roger McCreary.
