Fulton has regularly matched up against DeAndre Hopkins during training camp and has held his own, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fulton broke up two passes intended for Hopkins during practice Friday, continuing a consistent battle during training camp. He'll be counted on to lead a young Titans' secondary as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Health has been a primary issue preventing Fulton from truly breaking out, as he has yet to play in more than 13 games in a season.
