Fulton (hamstring) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Fulton left Week 1's loss to the Saints early with a hamstring injury, and he only has two more chances to get back on the practice field before Sunday's game against the Chargers. If Fulton misses time, undrafted rookie Anthony Kendall could see an expanded role behind Sean Murphy-Bunting and Roger McCreary.