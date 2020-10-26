Fulton will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Fulton has started the last two games for the Titans, and the rookie second-rounder has been decent in coverage all season, allowing a 103.7 passer rating and one touchdown over five contests. The LSU product could miss time depending on what the MRI reveals. If he's indeed forced to miss time, it won't be a major knock on the defense, as Adoree' Jackson (knee) has been designated to return from IR and likely would've demoted Fulton to a situational role anyway.