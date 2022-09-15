Fulton (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Fulton managed to play 100 percent of the team's snaps on defense in Week 1. Considering he missed multiple games with a hamstring issue last season, it's possible this is a precautionary move by the Titans. His practice status for Friday will likely be key in helping determine his availability Sunday against the Bills.

