Fulton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Bills, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Fulton played every defensive snaps for the Titans in the season opener but was unable to practice all week and will be sidelined for Week 2. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but the 2020 second-round pick missed multiple games last year with a hamstring injury as well, making this a concerning development. In Fulton's absence, Caleb Farley, Tre Avery and Josh Kalu are all candidates for increased roles.