Fulton (knee) will be sidelined for a few weeks, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The rookie second-round pick started the past two games but was limited to 37 defensive snaps against Pittsburgh due to the knee issue. Fulton was set to undergo an MRI, though the specifics of the diagnosis remain unclear. A decision has yet to be made on whether a trip to injured reserve is necessary, which would sideline him for at least three games.