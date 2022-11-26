Fulton (hamstring) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton was ruled inactive with a hamstring injury ahead of Tennessee's Week 10 win over the Broncos, and he appeared to aggravate this issue before exiting early against the Packers last Thursday. The cornerback was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he managed to string together back-to-back limited sessions ahead of Sunday's contest. Should Fulton ultimately fail to suit up, expect Elijah Molden and Tre Avery to step into bigger roles alongside starting cornerback Roger McCreary in Week 12.