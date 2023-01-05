Fulton (groin) is considered questionable to play ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Jacksonville.
Fulton has not suited up since suffering a groin injury during the Week 13 loss to Philadelphia, though he managed to log three straight limited practices for the first time Week 18. The third-year cornerback has recorded 43 tackles, five passes defended and an interception over 10 games this season, and he'll likely reprise a starting role if he returns to the field Saturday versus Jacksonville.
