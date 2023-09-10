Fulton exited Sunday's game versus the Saints with a hamstring injury, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Fulton has dealt with persistent hamstring injuries over the past two seasons, and it appears this issue flared back up during the first half Sunday. The 25-year-old logged two solo tackles before exiting versus New Orleans. With Tre Avery (hamstring) already inactive, Fulton's absence will leave Tennessee with three available cornerbacks between Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary and undrafted rookie Anthony Kendall