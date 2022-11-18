site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Kristian Fulton: Questionable to return
Fulton (hamstring) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fulton suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of Thursday's matchup with Green Bay. Expect Tre Avery to see an increased number of snaps while the Fulton is off the field.
