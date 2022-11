Fulton (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Packers, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

After Fulton had missed Tennessee's win over Denver on Sunday due to a hamstring issue, he's now slated to make a return for Thursday's clash in Green Bay. With fellow cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) each ruled out for tonight's contest, the 24-year-old is in line to start opposite of Roger McCreary in Week 11.