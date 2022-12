Fulton (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton will miss a second straight contest due to a groin injury he suffered during the team's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia. Tre Avery (concussion) and Terrance Mitchell (hamstring) are both listed as questionable, so Tennessee's secondary may be extremely shorthanded again in Week 15.