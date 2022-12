Fulton (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton picked up a groin injury during the Week 13 loss to the Eagles and will remain sidelined for at least one contest. The Titans currently have only three healthy cornerbacks -- Roger McCreary, Terrance Mitchell and John Reid -- available for Sunday's matchup against Trevor Lawrence (toe) and the Jaguars' passing attack.