The Titans placed Fulton (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Fulton was already ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, and he'll be required to miss two more outings before he can return from IR. The rookie underwent an MRI earlier in the week, but the team still hasn't revealed the nature of Fulton's injury. With Adoree' Jackson (knee) still on IR, Chris Jackson should handle an expanded role once again behind starters Johnathan Joseph and Malcolm Butler.