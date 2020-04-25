Titans' Kristian Fulton: Tennessee's newest corner
The Titans selected Fulton in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, 61st overall.
Fulton (6-foot, 197) largely fell this far due to short arms (30 and 5/8 inches), but as long as his reach doesn't hold him back then he should have the tools and skill set to offer useful reps at corner. Fulton was a standout corner at LSU and demonstrated adequate NFL speed with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine. There's a chance that Fulton steps in as Tennessee's lead slot corner, because they're yet to re-sign or otherwise replace free agent slot corner Logan Ryan.
