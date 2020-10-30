Fulton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton underwent an MRI earlier this week to determine the severity of the knee injury he picked up in this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and the rookie second-rounder is expected to miss more than one game. His status is very questionable for Week 9 against the Bears as well. For the time being, Chris Jackson will operate in an expanded role unless Adoree' Jackson (knee) is activated from IR, in which case the latter will be an immediate starter.