Fulton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but evidently isn't healthy enough to suit up against Los Angeles. It's a boost to Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing game, especially with starting safety Amani Hooker (concussion) also ruled out. The Titans' cornerback trio will likely be Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, and Elijah Molden.