Fulton (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old cornerback was held out of practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive Monday night. Fulton has appeared in 12 games for the Titans this season, recording 46 total tackles and five pass deflections. With the fourth-year pro missing time, expect Roger McCreary and Eric Garror to see increased work in Tennessee's secondary.