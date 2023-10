Wallace was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Wallace was let go by the Cardinals on Tuesday, but he was quickly scooped up by Tennessee. The team traded starting safety Kevin Byard to the Eagles on Monday, so Wallace will provide them some additional depth at the position. The 26-year-old has compiled a career-high 43 tackles, and has also intercepted a pass and deflected four others over seven games with Arizona this season.