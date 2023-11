Wallace finished Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Panthers with nine tackles (eight solo).

Wallace was the second-leading tackler for Tennessee in the win and was just one stop shy of his season-high mark. He played on 85 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps, his highest percentage since joining the team off waivers Oct. 25. Wallace's increase in playing time was due in part to Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) missing the contest with a shoulder injury.