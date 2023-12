Peko injured his calf in Monday's game versus Miami and has been ruled out from returning, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Peko went down in the third quarter and was able to hobble to the sideline. However, he was subsequently carted off the field and deemed unable to return. Peko's absence further thins a Tennessee defensive line that was already without Jeffery Simmons (knee) for the Monday night contest.