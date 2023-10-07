Tennessee activated Philips (knee) from injured reserve on Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Philips began the regular season on IR after suffering an MCL injury in a preseason contest versus the Vikings. He appears to be fully recovered from the issue, as he was able to practice in full each day this week. Philips caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards over four games in an injury-plagued rookie campaign last year, and he'll now look to work his way up a receiver depth chart that's headed by DeAndre Hopkins. Philips could play more than a minor role in his season debut Sunday with Treylon Burks ruled out with a knee injury.