Phillips (knee) is reportedly headed for injured reserve, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

Phillips would then be ineligible for the first four games of the season, with Oct. 8 at Indianapolis marking his earliest possible date for a 2023 debut. The 2022 fifth-round pick played only four games as a rookie while battling shoulder and hamstring injuries, but earlier this summer he seemed to have a shot at roles as the No. 3 receiver and punt returner. Phillips' absence could mean return work for undrafted rookie Kearis Jackson, while veterans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are more likely to pick up snaps on offense.